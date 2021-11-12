Canaccord Genuity Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $150.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $196.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

