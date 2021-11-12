Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) to Hold

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.
About Pollard Banknote
