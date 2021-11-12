Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) to Hold

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.