Canaccord Genuity Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $64.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.
Shares of TOST opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
