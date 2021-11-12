Canaccord Genuity Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $64.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

