Canada Goose’s (GOOS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE GOOS opened at C$61.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 110.41. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.