Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SCI stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

