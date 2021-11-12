Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,587 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PD opened at $41.65 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

