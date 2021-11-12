Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $228,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of IRTC opened at $106.41 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

