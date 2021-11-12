Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.56.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,101. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.12.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

