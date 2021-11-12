Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

