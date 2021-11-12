Cantor Fitzgerald Raises COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $82.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPS. Roth Capital increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

