Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

