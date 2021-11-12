Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

