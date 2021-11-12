Capreit’s (CAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The company had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

