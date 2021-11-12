Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 436,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

