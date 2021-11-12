Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

CARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 4,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

