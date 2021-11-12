Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

TAST stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

