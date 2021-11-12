Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CWST opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

