Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 276,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 272,609 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.