Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. 6,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,410. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

