Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.64

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 19287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The firm has a market cap of $755.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

