CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

