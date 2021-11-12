Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.98. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 3,479 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellebrite DI stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,197,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.17% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

