Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.98. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 3,479 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.