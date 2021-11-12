Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.07.

CG stock opened at C$10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.65. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

