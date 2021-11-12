Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Ceres has a market cap of $1.58 million and $181,665.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $183.19 or 0.00291639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,038,295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres' total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

