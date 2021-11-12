Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of ProAssurance worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.