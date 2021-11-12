Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.65% of ProAssurance worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ProAssurance by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.