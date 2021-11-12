Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $325.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.28. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.39 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.