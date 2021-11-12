Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $80,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.44 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

