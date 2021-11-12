Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,701,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

