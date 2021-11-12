Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Green Dot worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.