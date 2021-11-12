Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

