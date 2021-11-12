CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.67 on Friday, hitting C$29.50. 658,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,340. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.64. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

