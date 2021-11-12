CIBC Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

