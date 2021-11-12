CIBC Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.
CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
