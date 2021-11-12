CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

