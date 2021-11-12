Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Position Reduced by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

