Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%.

CDTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 427,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

