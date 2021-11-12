Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.75

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 10266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

