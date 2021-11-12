Cinedigm (CIDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

CIDM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.