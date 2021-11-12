Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.81). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.