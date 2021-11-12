Citadel Advisors LLC Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

