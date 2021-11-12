Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $15.59 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,514,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGCA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,286,000.

NGCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

