Citigroup Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

