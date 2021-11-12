Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

