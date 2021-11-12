Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,041. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

