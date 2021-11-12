Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Position Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 3,497.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of Clearway Energy worth $44,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 446.67%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

