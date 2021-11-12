CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Shares of CCMP traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 177,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.