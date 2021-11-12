CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,585. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $222.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

