Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.16 and a 1-year high of $517.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

