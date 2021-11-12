Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

