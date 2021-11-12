Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
