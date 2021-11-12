Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 14,425 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).

On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total transaction of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

LON CCH traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,592 ($33.86). The company had a trading volume of 392,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,711. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,518.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.18. The firm has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

